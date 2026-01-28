KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Both Malaysia’s export and import volume indices increased 13.8 per cent and 4.0 per cent in December 2025, respectively, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase in export volume index was in line with the increment in the indices of machinery and transport equipment (+23.6 per cent), manufactured goods (+22.2 per cent) and animal and vegetable oils and fats (+14.5 per cent), while the seasonally adjusted export volume index also gained by 7.0 per cent to 177.4 points from 165.8 points.

He said the export unit value index declined by 0.4 per cent in December 2025, due to decreases in the indices for animal and vegetable oils and fats (-2.7 per cent), miscellaneous manufactured articles (-0.5 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (-0.3 per cent).

“Referring to the annual comparison, both the export unit value index and volume index expanded 1.8 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively,” he added.

Meanwhile, the import volume index rose by 4.0 per cent in December 2025 against the previous month, contributed by the increment in the index of miscellaneous manufactured articles (+32.3 per cent), chemicals (+27.9 per cent) and food (+25.2 per cent), while the seasonally adjusted import volume index increased by 3.4 per cent to 242.3 points from 234.3 points.

The DOSM said the import unit value index also dipped by 0.3 per cent in December 2025, due to the reductions in the indices of mineral fuels (-1.8 per cent), chemicals (-0.5 pr cent) and machinery and transport equipment (-0.3 per cent).

“A year-on-year comparison showed that the import unit value index declined by 3.0 per cent, while volume index edged up by 15.4 per cent,” it said.

The department said Malaysia’s terms of trade dropped 0.1 per cent month-on-month to 123.6 points in December 2025, due to decreases in the indices for animal and vegetable oils and fats (-1.3 per cent), miscellaneous manufactured articles (-0.2 per cent), and chemicals (-0.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s terms of trade expanded 4.9 per cent year-on-year from 117.8 points in December the year before. — Bernama