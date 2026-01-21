IPOH, Jan 21 — Kee Ming Group Berhad, a local mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering solutions provider, is expected to generate more job opportunities for locals ahead of its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on February 12.

The group’s managing director Liew Kar Hoe said the listing will strengthen the company’s operational capabilities and position it to undertake larger and more complex projects across multiple segments in the country.

“This includes industrial, commercial and residential developments, clean energy-related projects, as well as public infrastructure and interconnection facilities.

“We intend to attract talents with specific skills and experience that are aligned with our requirements, whether in engineering, project management or employees which meet our technical requirements,” he said in his speech at the launch of the group’s prospectus at the AC Hotel by Marriott here.

The group aims to raise RM25.32 million through its initial public offering (IPO) ahead of its listing.

The funds will come from the issuance of 66.63 million new shares at RM0.38 each, with the proceeds earmarked for future project execution, expanding its project team, enhancing operational efficiency, and covering IPO-related costs.

Kee Ming, which has been operating for 13 years, provides a wide range of electrical and mechanical engineering services, including high- and low-voltage electrical systems, air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation (ACMV), fire protection, solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Kee Ming Group Berhad’s managing director Liew Kar Hoe together with the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Li Kang and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad at the launch of the group’s prospectus at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Ipoh, Perak. — Picture by John Bunyan

Its projects span across Malaysia, serving property developers, facility owners, manufacturers, and construction contractors.

The company currently manages 64 ongoing projects valued at RM319.1 million, with an outstanding order book of RM176.1 million.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Li Kang said the IPO is expected to generate more employment opportunities for Malaysian engineers, technicians, and technology professionals.

“As a public listed company, Kee Ming’s expansion will create meaningful career opportunities while helping raise industry standards and attract investment,” he said.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad praised Kee Ming’s growth, noting that the Ipoh-based company’s journey demonstrates how local firms can steadily build expertise and capacity when supported by a conducive ecosystem.