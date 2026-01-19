KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has officially opened Menara Alliance Bank, its first-ever owned headquarters, marking a significant milestone in its Acceler8 2027 growth strategy.

Located along Jalan Ampang in the Golden Triangle, the new tower brings together about 2,000 employees under one roof, a move the bank says will speed up decision-making, strengthen collaboration, and support its push toward digital-first operations.

Group CEO Kellee Kam said the headquarters reflects the bank’s ambition to be a modern, purpose-driven institution. “This new headquarters is more than a workplace. It is a platform for us to accelerate our digital transformation, deepen our partnership with Malaysian businesses, and continue contributing meaningfully to the nation’s economic development.“

— Photo courtesy of Alliance Bank

The building incorporates sustainability-focused design inspired by Malaysia’s natural landscapes, with features such as recycled-material furnishings, energy-efficient systems, and upcycled items from the bank’s previous office. It is on track for BCA Green Mark (Gold) and LEED certifications by 2026.

The launch event highlighted the bank’s community and cultural focus, featuring a Muhibbah drum performance, a symbolic seedling planting, and an eight-lion dance to mark new beginnings.

Menara Alliance Bank also houses the bank’s flagship branch and flexible spaces for SME programmes and community initiatives, reinforcing its positioning as “The Bank For Life.”