KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The ringgit opened firmer against the US dollar and major currencies today as Asian trading began, supported by stable regional foreign exchange conditions.

At 8 am, the local currency strengthened to 4.0550/0680 against the greenback, compared with Wednesday’s close of 4.0560/0610.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said that despite firmer US economic data, particularly the ISM Services Index, the Bloomberg Asia Dollar Index remained broadly flat, indicating no meaningful risk-off shift away from Asian currencies. — Bernama