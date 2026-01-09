SERIAN, Jan 9 — Continuous downpours late in the night forced five temporary evacuation centres (PPS) to be activated in Siburan District.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said 136 flood victims were relocated to Kampung Betong Kanowit hall, Taman Duranda Emas hall, St Peter Simpok, Kampung Lintang Baru multipurpose hall, and SK Tanah Merah.

The evacuees are from Kampung Betong Kanowit, Kampung Simpok, Kampung Turong, as well as other areas within the district affected by floods.

The number of evacuees at the centres could go up as flooding is expected to worsen.

Separately, Kampung Bijuray Krokong and Kampung Puak in Bau, as well as Kampung Endap in Samarahan District have also been affected by floods.

PPS have also been activated at Kampung Bijuray Mongag in Krokong, where 94 victims from 20 households are seeking shelter, as well as at SK Endap in Samarahan, where there are nine victims from three households.

In Subis, the number of evacuees at the SMK Bekenu multipurpose hall remained at 80 victims from 30 households.

Statewide, the number of flood evacuees now stands at 319 victims from 93 households.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning for the already affected areas as well as in Lundu, Sri Aman, Betong, Lubok Antu, Saratok, Kabong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, and Subis. — The Borneo Post