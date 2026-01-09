ISTANBUL, Jan 9 — Malaysia and Turkiye have agreed to strengthen cooperation in strategic industries by leveraging their respective strengths in the defence, energy and high-technology sectors, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said Turkiye is recognised as being among countries with the most advanced technologies in terms of defence and aerospace as well as in the nuclear industry.

“You (Turkiye) have your strengths, for example, the strongest in the defence industry…. including (in) drones,” he said in his opening remarks at the roundtable meeting with Turkish captains of industry here yesterday.

Therefore, he said, both countries should have synergy together with focus on new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), banking on Malaysia’s strength in energy, semiconductors, and electrical and electronics (E&E).

“We are a leading player now in the region for semiconductor and E&E, and (in terms of) major investments from the United States, still number one,” he added.

Anwar said the industrial synergy of both countries would open the door to mutually beneficial strategic cooperation, especially in the development of new technologies, knowledge transfer and regional market expansion.

“The combination of Turkiye’s strengths in defence, construction, and manufacturing, together with Malaysia’s advantages in high technology and energy, creates a strong foundation for long-term, results-oriented cooperation,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said this approach not only enhances the value of bilateral trade and investment but also strengthens Malaysia and Turkiye’s roles as strategic hubs in their respective regions.

He emphasised that the cooperation will be driven through active private sector engagement, industrial partnerships, and joint investments with the potential to deliver high economic returns for both countries.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued after the meeting, Anwar said the close cooperation between Malaysian and Turkish companies will be the catalyst for the rapid growth in trade, investment and technology transfer, as well as strengthening the countries’ economic fundamentals.

“I also invite Turkish companies to expand their presence and increase their investments in Malaysia by leveraging the stable investment ecosystem, skilled workforce and the country’s strategic position as the gateway into the Asean market.

“The Madani government will facilitate business matters through a more efficient, transparent and investor-friendly process to ensure every realised investment offers added value, economic spillover and quality job opportunities for the peoples of both nations,” he added.

The roundtable meeting with captains of industry was attended by 46 Turkish companies, including key players like Defence Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc (STM), Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TAI) and ASELSAN.

The meeting, which were organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), was also attended by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Also present were seven Malaysian companies.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, arrived in Istanbul around 2 pm local time in Türkiye.

He is scheduled to participate in several programmes including a press conference before returning home later today following his three-day official visit to the republic at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Malaysia’s trade with Turkiye from January to November 2025 reached RM21.2 billion (US$4.92 billion), with the republic continuing to be an important economic partner.

In 2024, Turkiye was Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner, its largest export destination, and the fourth-largest source of imports among West Asian countries, with total trade valued at RM24.15 billion (US$5.28 billion). — Bernama