KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Malaysia’s trade performance in January 2026 remained robust, rising 12.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM272.37 billion, compared to RM241.97 billion in the same period last year, said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

In a statement, Miti said the growth was supported by the seventh consecutive month of export expansion, which recorded double-digit growth of 19.6 per cent to RM146.87 billion, while imports edged up by 5.3 per cent to RM125.50 billion.

“Trade surplus sustained its positive momentum for the 69th consecutive month since May 2020, totalling RM21.37 billion.

“Trade, exports, imports and trade surplus also recorded their highest monthly values ever for January,” it said.

Miti said the impressive monthly export performance was driven mainly by robust demand for manufactured goods, particularly electrical and electronic products, which grew to RM70.53 billion, a surge of 39.5 per cent or almost RM20 billion.

It said export growth was further supported by higher shipments of optical and scientific equipment as well as machinery, equipment and parts.

“In terms of markets, exports to all major trading partners increased, led by strong double-digit growth to China, the United States, Taiwan and the European Union, while exports to ASEAN grew at a more moderate pace.

“Exports to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partners also recorded broad-based expansion, particularly to Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, India, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand, (with) exports to Taiwan and Hong Kong reaching their highest monthly values to date,” it said.

In a separate statement, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chief executive officer Abu Bakar Yusof said the agency will continue to play a proactive role in enhancing the nation’s global export competitiveness.

He said this can be achieved by implementing exporter development programmes and export promotions to ensure this growth momentum remains sustainable throughout the year.

“This includes intensifying efforts to encourage exporters and micro, small, and medium enterprises to utilise 17 FTAs to strengthen market access and global competitiveness.

“For 2026, Matrade has outlined 203 high-impact programmes, including trade missions, international business matching sessions and capacity-building initiatives, aimed at empowering over 13,400 Malaysian companies to penetrate and maintain their positions in global markets,” he said.

Moving forward, Matrade said the Ministry of Finance’s Economic Outlook 2026 estimates that Malaysia’s export growth will expand by 2.8 per cent for the full year, supported by stable demand in the global technology market, which will act as a primary catalyst for high-value export performance. — Bernama