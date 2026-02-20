KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Homegrown food and beverage brand Cili Kampung Malaysia has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Dotty’s Pastries & Coffee Sdn Bhd in a move aimed at accelerating both brands’ expansion across the country.

The deal values Dotty’s at RM23.9 million and comes as the bakery-café brand marks its 10th anniversary.

Cili Kampung subscribed to 11,956,234 new shares, giving it equal ownership in the business and signalling what the companies described as long-term confidence in Dotty’s growth potential.

Both parties have also committed a combined RM5 million growth fund to support expansion plans.

The funds will be used to strengthen operations, improve supply chain capabilities and support the recent relaunch of Dotty’s flagship outlet at Suria KLCC, while paving the way for new outlets in key urban and lifestyle locations nationwide.

The partnership brings together Dotty’s Jakim Halal-certified central kitchen, artisanal bakery expertise and established customer base with Cili Kampung’s operational model and experience in scaling outlets.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to strengthen their presence in the modern Malay dining and premium halal café segments.

Cili Kampung director Anwar Azeez said the investment was a strategic step to institutionalise a brand that has become part of Malaysia’s all-day dining culture.

“By aligning Cili Kampung’s operational discipline and expansion expertise with Dotty’s artisanal strengths, we are building a stronger platform across the modern Malay and premium halal artisanal café segments, positioning both brands for sustainable growth in Malaysia and beyond,” he said.

Cili Kampung currently operates outlets in locations including Langkawi, the Klang Valley, Penang and Kelantan, and has outlined further expansion plans supported by a centralised kitchen strategy aimed at improving efficiency and consistency.

Chief marketing officer Kesavan (KC) Purusotman said the acquisition aligns with the group’s broader portfolio strategy, adding that the partnership would help boost Dotty’s visibility and accelerate domestic growth.

Dotty’s founder and director Nadia Nasimuddin described the tie-up as a defining moment for the brand as it enters its second decade.

“With Cili Kampung as an equal partner, we are focused on scaling responsibly while staying true to the artisanal standards and hospitality experience that have defined Dotty’s from the beginning,” she said.

The acquisition follows the recent reopening of Dotty’s Suria KLCC outlet under a refreshed concept, signalling the brand’s readiness to expand under its new ownership structure.