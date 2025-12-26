KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Malaysia’s export unit value index decreased by 0.1 per cent to 154.0 points in November 2025 from 154.2 points in the preceding month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Similarly, the import unit value index dipped by 0.1 per cent to 124.5 points in the month under review from 124.6 points previously.

Consequently, Malaysia’s terms of trade slightly declined 0.02 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 123.68 points in November 2025 from 123.70 points, the department added.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the decline in the export unit value index was primarily driven by the drop in mineral fuels (-2.2 per cent), inedible crude materials (-1.0 per cent), and chemicals (-0.1 per cent).

“Likewise, the export volume index fell by 8.9 per cent, in line with decreases in animal and vegetable oils and fats (-27.4 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (-11.9 per cent), and manufactured goods (-9.1 per cent).

“The seasonally adjusted export volume index also dropped by 6.3 per cent to 165.9 points from 177.1 points. Nevertheless, referring to the annual comparison, both the export unit value index and volume index expanded 3.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the import unit value index slid by 0.1 per cent in November 2025, due to decreases in the indices for chemicals (-0.4 per cent), mineral fuels (-0.3 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (-0.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, he said the import volume index rose by 0.8 per cent m-o-m, supported by increases in machinery and transport equipment (+7.5 per cent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (+2.1 per cent).

“The seasonally adjusted import volume index rose by 4.2 per cent to 234.3 points from 225.0 points. A year-on-year (y-o-y) comparison showed that the import unit value index declined by 1.9 per cent, while volume index rose by 18.0 per cent,” he said.

Mohd Uzir added that Malaysia’s terms of trade slipped by 0.02 per cent m-o-m to 123.7 points in November 2025, driven by declines in mineral fuels (-1.9 per cent), inedible crude materials (-1.0 per cent), and food (-0.05 per cent).

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s terms of trade increased by 5.2 per cent y-o-y from 117.5 points in November last year, he added. — Bernama