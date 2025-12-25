BEIJING, Dec 25 — The Chinese government would like to see companies reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance the interests of all parties, a commerce ministry spokesperson said today when asked about the hand-over of TikTok’s US operations.

TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, last week signed binding agreements to hand control of the short video app’s US operations to a group of investors, including Oracle, in a big step toward avoiding a US ban and ending years of uncertainty.

“It is hoped that the US side will work with China in the same direction, earnestly fulfill its corresponding commitments, provide a fair, open, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for the continuous and stable operation of Chinese enterprises in the US,” spokesperson He Yongqian told a ⁠press conference. — Reuters