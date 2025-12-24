BP retains 35 per cent interest in new joint venture with Stonepeak

Sale proceeds to reduce BP’s debt, includes US$800 million (RM3.2 billion) for dividends

Canada Pension Plan to invest US$1.05 billion, gains indirect stake in Castrol

LONDON, Dec 24 — BP has agreed to sell a 65 per cent stake in its Castrol lubricants business to US investment firm Stonepeak for about US$6 billion, a significant step in the oil major’s US$20 billion divestment plan aimed at cutting debt and boosting returns.

The deal, announced today, values Castrol at US$10.1 billion, and is the British major’s most ambitious and successful asset sale so far in its efforts to streamline operations and scale back its renewable energy investments after years of lagging share performance against its rivals.

BP will keep a 35 per cent stake in a new joint venture with Stonepeak, which it can sell after a two-year lock-in period.

Shares in BP gained over 1 per cent today after the announcement and were up 0.4 per cent as of 0829 GMT.

The sale, which includes US$800 million for accelerated dividend payments, comes after BP put the century-old lubricants unit under review earlier this year as part of a broader strategy to focus on its core oil and gas business. The oil major will use the sale proceeds to reduce debt, it said.

The company has vowed to sell US$20 billion worth of assets to help slash its net debt from US$26 billion to between US$14 billion and US$18 billion by the end of 2027.

After the Castrol deal, BP’s completed and announced divestment proceeds so far total around US$11 billion.

In a separate statement, Stonepeak said Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will invest up to US$1.05 billion as part of the deal and gain an indirect stake in Castrol.

Reuters reported in November that BP was in talks with Stonepeak over selling Castrol. The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times first reported details of the deal late yesterday.

Castrol’s sale process began earlier this year. In September, Stonepeak and private equity firm One Rock submitted bids for the unit, Reuters previously reported, citing sources.

BP last week appointed Woodside Energy’s Meg O’Neill as its next CEO, taking over from Murray Auchincloss, as it strives to improve its profitability and share performance.

In October, new BP Chair Albert Manifold told employees that the group’s portfolio was “overly complex” and it needed to execute its strategy of shifting focus back to oil and gas faster. In August, BP said it would launch a review of how best to develop and monetise its oil and gas production assets and consider ⁠more cost cuts to boost shareholder returns. — Reuters