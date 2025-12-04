KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Bursa Malaysia pared earlier losses to end marginally lower today as cautious sentiment prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting next week.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.77 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 1,621.07 from Wednesday’s close of 1,622.84.

The benchmark index, which opened 1.79 points higher at 1,624.63, moved between 1,616.49 and 1,625.99 throughout the day.

The broader market was negative, with decliners surpassing advancers 463 to 458. A total of 699 counters were unchanged, 1,105 untraded and seven suspended.

Turnover expanded to 4.48 billion units worth RM2.75 billion from 3.28 billion units worth RM2.30 billion yesterday.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said the US ADP Employment Report and the Institute for Supply Management Services Purchasing Managers’ Index data represent only part of the five key indicators scheduled before the Fed meeting.

“Markets are now awaiting the Weekly Jobless Claims, the Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation report and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey, all of which will shape the Fed’s assessment of labour softening, inflation momentum and household expectations,” he told Bernama.

Additionally, the Nonfarm Payrolls report originally due on December 5 has also been delayed following the recent US federal government shutdown, compressing the data window and intensifying market sensitivity.

“Should the Fed cut rates, the initial market reaction is likely to be supportive. Softer US yields typically alleviate pressure on emerging-market currencies, which could help stabilise the ringgit and bolster sentiment toward Malaysian equities,” he said.

Mohd Sedek said rate-sensitive segments — banks, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and domestically focused cyclicals — stand to benefit as funding conditions ease and the yield differential narrows.

However, he said the scale of any market rebound will depend heavily on the Fed’s guidance.

“A cautious, one-off cut may deliver only a muted lift, whereas clearer signalling of a gradual easing cycle would likely spur a broader improvement in global risk appetite and reinforce Malaysia’s resilience heading into 2026,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare was 4.0 sen higher at RM8.31, Maybank gave up 2.0 sen to RM10.24, Public Bank decreased 5.0 sen to RM4.39, CIMB dipped 3.0 sen to RM7.92 and Tenaga Nasional shed 34 sen to RM12.50.

On the most active list, Tanco gained 1.0 sen to RM1.15, Zetrix AI and Perak Transit put on 2.0 sen each to 83.5 sen and 28.5 sen respectively, Capital A erased 1.0 sen to 38 sen, while ACE Market debutant PSP Energy slipped 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen.

Top gainers included Dutch Lady Milk Industries which rose 54 sen to RM32.10, Fraser & Neave increased 48 sen to RM35.60, Hong Leong Industries firmed by 44 sen to RM16.34, PPB Group was 28 sen higher at RM10.26 and Telekom Malaysia jumped 27 sen to RM7.90.

Among the top losers, Nestlé trimmed by 90 sen to RM115.70, Allianz Malaysia declined 52 sen to RM19.98, Malaysian Pacific Industries fell 40 sen to RM32.08, Petronas Gas went down 18 sen to RM17.30 and Chin Teck Plantations slid 16 sen to RM10.86.

On the index board, the FBM ACE Index improved 16.54 points to 4,826.63, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 15.30 points to 11,831.68, the FBM Mid 70 Index shrank 15.73 points to 16,746.92, the FBM Emas Index fell 10.57 points to 11,991.19 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 12.39 points to 11,773.0.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index climbed 13.25 points to 8,111.32, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.25 of-a-point to 166.29, the Energy Index put on 8.11 points to 758.06 and the Financial Services Index tumbled 61.04 points to 19,048.02.

The Main Market volume slipped to 1.29 billion units worth RM2.24 billion from 1.32 billion units worth RM1.96 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover surged to 2.78 billion units worth RM386.97 million against 1.60 billion units worth RM205.05 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume improved to 406.31 million units valued at RM117.33 million versus 349.14 million units valued at RM124.85 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 332.50 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (221.90 million), construction (67.73 million), technology (164.51 million), financial services (63.85 million), property (136.24 million), plantation (33.99 million), real estate investment trusts (24.82 million), closed-end fund (79,600), energy (89.84 million), healthcare (53.32 million), telecommunications and media (40.92 million), transportation and logistics (27.60 million), utilities (31.10 million) and business trusts (nil). — Bernama