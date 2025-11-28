KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd today issued a suspension on the intraday short selling (IDSS) of Eastern and Oriental Bhd (E&O) for the rest of the day.

In a filing, the exchange operator said the halt was triggered after the E&O share price dropped by more than 15 per cent, or 15 sen, from the reference price.

“The short selling under IDSS will only be activated on the following trading day, Monday, December 1, 2025, at 8.30am,” it said.

E&O shares slid in active early trade today, down to a low 60.5 sen per share from yesterday’s close of 76 sen at 9.30 am.

At 11.24am, the premier lifestyle property developer’s share price was down six sen or 7.89 per cent to 70 sen, with a total of 41.68 million shares changing hands.

The company is also scheduled to release its quarterly results later today. — Bernama