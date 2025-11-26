KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Time dotCom Bhd’s net profit surged to RM106.15 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2025 (3Q FY2025), from RM58.71 million a year earlier.

The telecommunications provider said higher revenue, a smaller net foreign exchange loss and a lower allowance for doubtful debts drove the stronger earnings.

Revenue increased to RM453.76 million in 3Q FY2025 from RM423.35 million in 3Q FY2024, mainly supported by its data, cloud, and other services segments.

The group reported a net foreign exchange loss of RM4.7 million in 3Q FY2025, compared with RM68.9 million a year earlier, while its allowance for doubtful debts fell by RM1.4 million.

The figures were disclosed in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

For the nine months to September 30, 2025, Time dotCom’s net profit grew to RM323.77 million from RM268.43 million, while revenue increased to RM1.33 billion from RM1.26 billion.

In a separate filing, Time dotCom declared a special interim dividend of 21.64 sen per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, with an ex-date of December 10, 2025.

“The dividend, amounting to RM400.1 million, will be paid on December 22, 2025,” it said.

Moving forward, the company said it will continue to focus on long-term growth through network expansion, customer-centric solutions and sustainability initiatives.

“To sustain growth and enhance resilience, the group will maintain its emphasis on operational excellence, disciplined cost management and strategic opportunities across domestic and regional markets,” it said. — Bernama