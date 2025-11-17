KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) recorded a total investment income of RM63.99 billion for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2025 (9M 2025), up 11per cent from RM57.57 billion in the same period last year.

In a statement to the media, for the third quarter alone (Q3 2025), EPF reported RM25.07 billion in investment income, a 27 per cent increase from RM19.67 billion in Q3 2024.

EPF chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn attributed the growth to strategic asset allocation, which allowed the fund to tap into recovering equity markets post-“Liberation Day”.

“We are encouraged by the strength of the Malaysian economy, which underpins 61 per cent of our portfolio, while our global investments contributed 53 per cent of total income this quarter,” he said in the statement.

Ahmad cautioned that the fund remains watchful heading into the fourth quarter, noting elevated global equity valuations and mixed signals from global economic indicators.

“We are actively managing these risks by locking in profits at a pace that may be hard to match in Q4,” he further added.

Equities lead income contributions

Equities remained the largest contributor, generating RM16.95 billion, or 68 per cent of total investment income.

Fixed income instruments contributed RM6.75 billion (27 per cent), while real estate and infrastructure added RM1.14 billion (4 per cent).

Money market instruments accounted for RM0.23 billion (1 per cent).

Of the Q3 2025 income, RM20.48 billion came from conventional savings, with RM4.59 billion from Shariah-compliant savings.

Total investment assets stood at RM1.37 trillion as of Sept 30, 2025, up 12 per cent year-on-year, with international investments making up 39 per cent of the portfolio.

Membership and contributions continue to grow

The EPF added 427,329 new members in 9M 2025, bringing total membership to over 16.5 million.

Active members numbered 9.07 million, representing 51.7 per cent of the country’s 17.54 million-strong labour force.

New employer registrations reached 62,401, taking total active employers to 628,321.

Total contributions rose 10.5 per cent to RM27.84 billion in Q3 2025, while voluntary contributions jumped 47.5 per cent to RM15.30 billion.

Following mandatory contributions for non-Malaysian employees starting Oct 2025, the EPF is guiding employers and employees to ensure smooth compliance with the new rules.