KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, extending yesterday’s gains, supported by continued buying interest in selected heavyweights amid cautious sentiments on the global economic outlook, a dealer said.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.81 points to 1,587.77 from yesterday’s close of 1,584.96.

The benchmark index opened 2.47 points firmer at 1,587.43.

The market breadth is positive with advancers leading decliners 204 to 109, while 295 counters were unchanged, 1,978 untraded and six suspended.

Turnover stood at 120.18 million shares worth RM77.49 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd expects the local market to remain in cautious mode and trade mixed in the near term, tracking the mixed sentiments on the global market.

“Wall Street ended mixed with investors digesting United States (US) President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, while waiting for US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on rate cut outlook.

“Trump has pledged US security support for Ukraine but hinted that Crimea would remain with Russia, while also raising the prospect of trilateral talks with Putin,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was 6.0 sen higher at RM9.84, Tenaga Nasional added 4.0 sen to RM13.66 and CIMB improved 1.0 sen to RM7.34, while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM4.46 and RM6.82, respectively.

On the actively traded list, TWL Holdings was flat at 2.5 sen, Metronic earned half-a-sen to 1.5 sen and Toyo Ventures went up 2.0 sen to 37 sen, while Steel Hawk slipped 1.0 sen to 56 sen.

On the broader market, the FBM Emas Index advanced 21.46 points to 11,800.26, the FBMT 100 Index gained 21.57 points to 11,584.16, the FBM Emas Shariah Index secured 19.40 points to 11,713.03, and the FBM Mid 70 Index rose 35.97 points to 16,710.54, while the FBM ACE Index bagged 7.91 points to 4,722.13.

By sector, the Financial Services Index climbed 35.23 points to 18,165.60, the Plantation Index fell 16.11 points to 7,518.66, the Energy Index edged up 3.26 points to 741.61, and the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.17 of a point to 158.20. — Bernama