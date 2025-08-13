KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Bursa Malaysia extended its winning streak to seven consecutive sessions, with the FBM KLCI closing at a four-month high, driven by US July inflation data that came in slightly below expectations at 2.7 per cent, boosting hopes of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 18.70 points, or 1.19 per cent, to close at 1,586.60 from yesterday’s close of 1,567.90.

The benchmark index opened 1.17 points firmer at 1,569.07, marking its day’s low, and hit a high of 1,590.61 during the mid-morning session.

The broader market was positive, with advancers trouncing decliners 686 to 390, while 491 counters were unchanged, 955 untraded and 18 suspended.

Turnover improved to 2.71 billion units worth RM3.07 billion from 2.53 billion units worth RM2.15 billion yesterday.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the prospect of US monetary easing has directly influenced sectoral performance on Bursa Malaysia.

“The FBM Technology Index and the FBM Financial Services Index led the broader market, each advancing more than one per cent.

“Among the FBM KLCI constituents, telecommunications stocks were the top gainers, benefitting from investor rotation into defensive, high-dividend plays amid a stronger ringgit and a softer US dollar,” he told Bernama.

He said that rising commodity prices lent additional support to palm oil and energy counters, underpinning the breadth of market gains.

Meanwhile, market sentiment was also supported by upbeat regional market performance as well as easing trade tensions following the extension of a 90-day suspension on higher tariffs for Chinese goods.

“Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming US producer price index and retail sales data due later this week,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 15 sen to RM9.86, Public Bank gained 4.0 sen to RM4.44, Tenaga Nasional perked up 22 sen to RM13.80, CIMB rose 18 sen to RM7.19, and IHH Healthcare put on 9.0 sen to RM6.91.

Of the most active counters, Sersol bagged 1.0 sen to 2.5 sen, Telekom Malaysia surged 23 sen to RM7.23, Classita inched down half-a-sen to 9.0 sen, Tanco fell 2.0 sen to RM70.5 sen, while Pharmaniaga was flat at 18.5 sen.

Across the broader market, the FBM Emas Index widened 128.68 points to 11,804.18, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 132.83 points to 11,589.01, the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 103.17 points to 11,768.55, the FBM ACE Index firmed by 16.47 points to 4,654.61, and the FBM 70 Index rose 175.72 points to 16,776.36.

By sector, the Financial Services Index soared 259.25 points to 18,073.90, the Plantation Index surged 66.18 points to 7,597.99, while the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.55 points to 158.51, and the Energy Index gave up 0.74 of-a-point to 737.64.

The Main Market volume ticked up to 1.57 billion units valued at RM2.85 billion from Tuesday’s 1.56 billion units valued at RM1.95 billion.

Warrants turnover expanded to 771.34 million units worth RM103.11 million from 707.18 million units worth RM92.44 million previously.

The ACE Market volume increased to 360.56 million units worth RM119.44 million from 251.24 million units worth RM106.41 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 330.37 million shares traded on the Main Market; industrial products and services (234.19 million), construction (88.22 million), technology (233.99 million), financial services (96.42 million), property (180.19 million), plantation (34.06 million), REITs (37.17 million), closed-end fund (2,000), energy (90.22 million), healthcare (112.46 million), telecommunications and media (55.90 million), transportation and logistics (38.54 million), utilities (41.39 million), and business trusts (52,100). — Bernama