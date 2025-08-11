KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — VCI Global Limited is set to unveil QuantGold Data, a military-grade encryption platform aimed at strengthening data sovereignty across the region.

The launch will take place at the Asean AI Summit Malaysia 2025, which will be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Jane Teh, the company’s Chief AI Security Officer, is expected to say that secure data control will be essential as data becomes the “new currency” in the digital economy.

QuantGold is designed to address cloud dependency by enabling full local deployment with complete jurisdiction control.

Its encryption and air-gapped model are projected to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance resilience against external and insider threats.

The platform is also expected to allow governments and organisations to monetise encrypted datasets without revealing raw information.

Jane Teh is likely to emphasise that Asean must move away from reliance on foreign tech giants to secure its AI future.

The initiative will target AI-powered cybercrimes, which Bloomberg estimates caused over US$9.5 trillion in global damages in 2024.