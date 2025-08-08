KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — KAF Digital Bank has received approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to begin onboarding the public after successfully completing its PERINTIS Phase, Fintech News Malaysia reported.

According to the report, services will be available through the bank’s mobile app starting today.

During the PERINTIS Phase, the bank tested its systems, security protocols and user experience with a select group of participants. Feedback from this group was used to refine the platform to ensure a smooth and secure rollout.

According to the report, KAF Digital Bank offers Shariah-compliant services including savings accounts, virtual debit cards and payment features, with its platform aimed at improving financial access through a user-friendly, technology-driven approach.

To mark the launch, the bank is introducing three campaigns — “Daftar & Menang”, “Imbas & Kumpul” and “CelikWang” — in partnership with POD.

These initiatives reward users for completing financial education activities and transactions, with prizes such as vehicles, travel packages and gift vouchers through a loyalty programme.

The report said the bank is backed by KAF Investment Bank and supported by local partners including Carsome, MoneyMatch, Jirnexu and StoreHub.

The app will be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store from today.

“We are thrilled to receive the green light from the regulators to open our doors to the public.

“The successful completion of our PERINTIS Phase is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it underscores our commitment to delivering a truly innovative and seamless digital banking experience.

“ We thank the PERINTIS users for their invaluable feedback,” KAF Digital Bank chief executive officer Rafiza Ghazali was quoted as saying.