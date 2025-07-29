KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), through Unifi Business has introduced Usahawan Digital TM to empower 2,200 B40 entrepreneurs from the e-Kasih database equipping them with critical digital tools and skills to thrive in the digital economy.

The leading integrated telco and digital technology group said the initiative valued at RM10 million, averaged RM5,000 per entrepreneur, delivered in-kind through devices, digital solutions, and training resources.

It said the programme will deliver three core offerings — skill enhancement, digital business tools and empowerment programmes.

TM group chief executive officer Amar Huzaimi Md Deris said as an enabler of Malaysia’s digital future, the company “is proud to be part of this inclusive national movement to empower the rakyat.”

“Through Usahawan Digital TM, we are providing digital tools, skills, and 5G connectivity to help micro-entrepreneurs transform their livelihoods. This effort aligns with our Digital Powerhouse 2030 aspiration to support talent and innovation development in Malaysia, ” he said. — Bernama