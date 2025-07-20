LONDON, July 20 — The European Union’s justice commissioner has expressed deep concern over hazardous goods being sold on Chinese online platforms Shein and Temu.

Michael McGrath said, “I am shocked by it, and I think we have a duty to protect European consumers,” after reviewing items that violated EU safety laws, The Guardian reported.

He warned that 12 million low-value parcels from non-EU sellers enter the bloc daily, overwhelming national consumer protection systems.

McGrath is awaiting the results of a secret shopper operation to confirm suspicions that some Chinese retailers are bypassing EU regulations.

One of the most alarming examples was a baby soother with loose beads and no airflow hole, creating a serious choking risk.

Other dangerous products included children’s raincoats with toxic chemicals, sunglasses lacking UV protection, and shorts with excessively long drawstrings.

Cosmetics containing Lillal — a substance banned since 2022 due to risks to fertility and fetal development — were also found.

The EU’s Safety Gate system, which alerts member states to unsafe non-food items, recorded a record 4,137 alerts last year, over a third linked to cosmetics.

McGrath said the rapid growth of these platforms also harms compliant European businesses facing unfair competition.

“The growth is extraordinary, and it has placed enormous pressure on the systems at member state level,” he said.

Brussels is now considering removing the €150 (RM740) duty-free threshold and imposing handling fees on incoming parcels to help fund customs checks.

McGrath said he may raise the issue at the EU-China summit on July 25 and will travel to China later this year to address the matter directly.