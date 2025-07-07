KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Foreign investors registered a net inflow for the second consecutive week of RM303 million on Bursa Malaysia — the first time since mid-May 2025 — nine times higher than the previous week’s inflow of RM33.2 million, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd.

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended July 4, 2025, MIDF Amanah said foreign investors were net buyers on every trading day except Friday, with inflows ranging from RM23.3 million to RM112.6 million.

“The largest inflow was recorded on Thursday, followed by Tuesday with RM106.8 million. Friday was the only day to record a net outflow at -RM6.0 million,” it said in a note.

It added that the three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM419.3 million), industrial products and services (RM182.8 million) and transportation and logistics (RM98.2 million).

Meanwhile, the top three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign outflows were healthcare (-RM177.0 million), telco and media (-RM153.7 million) and financial services (-RM78.9 million).

Similarly, local institutions continued their buying activities, extending a seven-week buying streak with net inflows of RM61.0 million, smaller than the previous week’s inflow of RM142.8 million.

Meanwhile, local retailers extended their net foreign selling to two consecutive weeks, recording a net outflow of -RM363.9 million, two times higher than the previous week’s outflow of -RM176.0 million.

“The average daily trading volume saw a broad-based increase last week.

“Local retailers and local institutions saw an increase of +6.6 per cent and +36.2 per cent, respectively, while foreign investors saw an increase of +8.2 per cent,” it said. — Bernama