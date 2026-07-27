PORT DICKSON, July 27 — The government is studying the possibility of introducing lower-priced MADANI tickets for the Formula One (F1) Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (GP) to enable more people to watch the prestigious world championship, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the move was in line with the Malaysia Madani concept, which emphasised the well-being of the people and greater inclusivity in the organisation of international-scale events.

“Some people have asked me, ‘PMX, will there be Madani tickets? Please give us Madani tickets.’ God willing... but don’t expect to sit right in front. You’ll be seated a little further away.

“If you’re paying the Madani ticket price, you can’t expect to get the expensive front-row seats,” he said here today,” he said during a gathering with Negeri Sembilan Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) leaders, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar said hosting the F1 race would not only enhance Malaysia’s international profile, but also generate economic spillover for various sectors, including tourism, aviation, hospitality and local businesses, through the arrival of thousands of visitors and racing teams from around the world.

The Prime Minister said that although many other countries were keen to host the race, Malaysia was chosen because it was recognised as a peaceful country with a stable economy and strong diplomatic ties with many nations.

“The important thing is that the benefits flow back to the country. Hotels will be fully booked, airlines such as Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia will receive more bookings, the tourism sector will grow and the local economy will continue to thrive,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that Malaysia is set to welcome the return of F1 racing to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) after a nine-year absence when it hosts the Gulf Air Bahrain GP from Oct 2 to 4.

SIC hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017 before the race was dropped from the F1 calendar due to rising hosting costs and licensing fees. — Bernama