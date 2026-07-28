SEREMBAN, July 28 — The weather in almost all areas of Negeri Sembilan is expected to be favourable today morning as early voting for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election takes place.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast fine weather in most districts in Negeri Sembilan, with Seremban, Jempol, Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Tampin and Rembau expected to experience such conditions from morning until noon, while Port Dickson is expected to be cloudy.

In the afternoon, most areas across Negeri Sembilan are expected to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A total of 22,339 military and police personnel and their spouses will cast their ballots today in the early voting for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Of the total, 16,884 are military personnel and their spouses, while 5,455 are police personnel and their spouses.

All 38 polling centres will open at 8am and will close in stages according to their respective locations, with 18 centres closing at noon, two at 2pm and the remaining at 5pm.

The state legislative assembly was dissolved on June 5 to pave the way for the election. Polling is on August 1.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama