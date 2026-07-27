KUALA LUMPUR, July 27—The government will not compromise with any group of refugees that violates the law, disrupts public order or attempts to take over any area in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said enforcement agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Immigration Department (JIM) and local authorities (PBT), had been instructed to take firm action against any party that breached the law.

Commenting on the gathering of hundreds of Rohingya refugees in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office at Jalan Bukit Petaling here today, Anwar stressed that everyone must respect the laws in force in the country.

“They (the refugees) have disrupted traffic. We have to be firm. This country has rules and laws. They cannot simply choose to occupy any area in the city.

“That is why I have instructed the Immigration Department, police and city hall to take firm action. Those without permits must be referred to the Immigration, while those with documents must be given a warning. Otherwise, legal action will be taken,” he told reporters at the closing of the International Wakaf Dakwah Convention 2026 here.

Anwar said the government understood that some refugees were seeking protection from UNHCR, but they must abide by the country’s laws and must not act in a manner that causes inconvenience to the local community.

“I understand that they are trying to seek protection from UNHCR, but they cannot just enter areas as they please. There are rules in this country, and we cannot allow this to happen to the extent that it disrupts the safety of local residents,” he said.

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees had gathered outside the UNHCR office after reportedly arriving in the capital early this morning on three buses from Penang. — Bernama