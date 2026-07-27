KULAI, July 27 — The local authorities have yet to receive an appeal from the Network School for the resumption of operations following the revocation of its business licence last week.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) has yet to receive an appeal application from the Network School’s representative.

He said that the Network School is understood to have ceased its business operations.

“It (the business licence) has been cancelled and the entity is considered ‘illegal’.

“However, if they form another company and meet the set conditions, it can be considered. But there has been no appeal by them so far,” he told reporters after attending a TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) event at the Kulai Municipal Career Carnival 2026 at Dewanraya Putra in Bandar Putra here today.

Mohd Jafni explained that at the municipal level, there were two obvious violations committed by the Network School.

“One was where its advertisement failed to comply with the set conditions and it has since been revoked.

“At the same time, the licence they had and their business operations are very different. Basically, they violated the licence conditions, which is why we are terminating and revoking it,” he said.

Mohd Jafni assured the public that the state government still welcomes new investments as Johor is an investor-friendly state.

He pointed out that all investors, companies and any parties investing in Johor are subject to the respective local authorities by-laws and guidelines.

Mohd Jafni said the MBIP will give the Network School’s management up to 14 days to submit an appeal.

The Bukit Permai assemblyman said MBIP will cancel its business licence after the period is up.

“Any form of action against the company owner will be under the jurisdiction of the Johor State Legal Advisor.

“At the local authority level, we are only empowered to cancel their business licence,” he explained.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that MBIP had ordered the closure of the Network School’s premises in Forest City, Iskandar Puteri.

A day before, MBIP announced the cancellation of the Network School’s registered company NSO Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s business licence.

MBIP also ordered that the company cease its activities effective July 22 after it was found to have violated several licensing conditions.