KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — PRO-NET, a wholly owned subsidiary of Proton, announced today that Proton e.MAS has surpassed 20,000 vehicle sales within the first seven months of 2026.

According to data from the first half of the year, Proton e.MAS held a 42.6 per cent share of Malaysia’s EV market and 41.8 per cent of the xEV market. These figures position the brand as the leader in the country’s electrified vehicle segment.

The sales volume was distributed across three primary models. The Proton e.MAS 5 was the highest contributor, accounting for 60.9 per cent of total sales. The Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV followed at 23.3 per cent, while the Proton e.MAS 7 accounted for 15.8 per cent.

“Every milestone begins with the trust of our customers. Surpassing 20,000 vehicle sales in less than seven months would not have been possible without the confidence and unwavering support of Malaysians who have chosen Proton e.MAS.

“On behalf of everyone at PRO-NET, we extend our sincere gratitude to every customer who has placed their trust in us,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of PRO-NET.

The company said that these results align with the government’s objectives to increase the adoption of low-carbon mobility.

To support the growing fleet, PRO-NET is expanding its dealership and service networks and collaborating with charging partners to improve infrastructure accessibility across the country.

PRO-NET also said it will continue to invest in product development and ecosystem infrastructure to support the broader transition toward electrified mobility in Malaysia.