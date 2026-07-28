PORT DICKSON, July 28 — A total of 1,481 military personnel and their spouses will cast their ballots today at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) in the early voting process for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the voting process, involving 11 polling streams, is being held from 8am to 5pm.

The eligible military personnel are voting in the Bagan Pinang constituency.

Bagan Pinang is witnessing a three-cornered contest involving incumbent Abdul Fatah Zakaria of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Sheikh Junaidy Jamaludin of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Nasir Raman of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama found that military personnel, officers and their spouses began queuing as early as 7am to fulfil their responsibilities as early voters.

Early voting is taking place under overcast skies.

Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman is expected to observe the early voting process at Pusasda at 11am.

Meanwhile, at the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), 979 police personnel and their spouses will cast their ballots for the Temiang seat.

ASP Harminder Singh Pritam Singh was the first early voter to cast his ballot at Stream 1 at the Negeri Sembilan IPK in Seremban this morning.

Also among those who have voted is Crime Prevention Board member at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, who previously served as Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (Administration) and former Negeri Sembilan police chief.

The Temiang constituency is seeing a three-cornered contest involving Ho Weng Wah (PH), Leaw Kok Chan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Fazly Hamid of Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad visited the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters to observe the early voting process. He is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Nilai District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 11am.

The early voting process, taking place at 38 polling centres statewide, will close in stages according to location, with 18 centres closing at noon, two at 2pm, and the remaining 18 at 5pm.

A total of 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 5,455 members of the police force and their spouses, are eligible to vote in this state election.

Polling day for the state election has been set for Saturday.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama