KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A piece of cloth that fell onto an electrical wire is believed to have caused a small fire involving the aluminium insulation layer on the roof of the KTM Komuter Mid Valley Station here yesterday evening.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said it received a report on the incident at 6.43pm, BuletinTV3 reported.

It said seven firefighters from the Pantai Fire and Rescue Station, along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, were dispatched to the scene.

Operations commander Senior Fire Officer I (PBK I) Zakaria Shaari said initial investigations found that the fire was believed to have started after a piece of cloth fell onto an electrical wire before catching fire and spreading to the roof insulation.

He said when the team arrived at the scene, the fire had already extinguished itself and the incident did not involve any casualties or damage to the building structure.

“The operation was brought under control at 6.59pm and fully concluded at 7.32pm,” he said in a statement last night.

The small fire had earlier gone viral on social media after members of the public shared videos of the incident.