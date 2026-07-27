TAMPIN, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed claims that his administration is neglecting the interests of the Bumiputera community, particularly the Malays, citing the creation of new Malay reserve land in Kuala Lumpur as proof of the government’s commitment.

Anwar said that after taking office in 2022, his administration moved to address the declining amount of Malay reserve land in the capital.

“Since Independence in 1957, no new Malay reserve land had been created in Kuala Lumpur. Existing land was simply being sold off.

“When I became Prime Minister in 2022, we reclaimed the 480-acre (194.3-hectare) Bandar Malaysia site in 2023, land previously been held by China and a private company. I reclaimed it because regulations had been violated,” he said while addressing the Semarak Kenegaraan (Patriotism) programme at Syed Sirajuddin Camp here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman, and Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman.

Anwar said the reclaimed land was placed under the management of Petronas and Khazanah Nasional, which he described as Malay-controlled entities.

“Within the area, I designated 50 acres (20 hectares) as Malay reserve land, comprising some of the most valuable land in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said the proposal received no objections from DAP when it was presented to the Cabinet.

He said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke had only sought an explanation for the move.

“I explained that Malay landholdings in Kuala Lumpur were shrinking. It is my responsibility to send a clear signal. He (Loke) agreed.

“There were no objections at the Cabinet meeting. Therefore, for the first time since Independence in 1957, the Madani Government has designated some of Kuala Lumpur’s most valuable land as Malay reserve land,” he said. — Bernama