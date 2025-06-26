NASHVILLE, June 26 — Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends charity concert in Nashville on Tuesday, delighting the crowd with an impromptu performance.

The event, held at Brooklyn Bowl as part of Tight End University, featured country artists Jordan Davis and Chase Rice, along with a special guest appearance by Kane Brown.

According to American Songwriter, Brown teased the audience before introducing Swift by asking, “Do y’all care if I bring out a really, really, really special guest?”

Swift emerged on stage to screams from surprised fans, gave Brown a hug and spoke to the crowd before launching into a high-energy rendition of her hit single Shake It Off.

“See, the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians is — we’re all friends, right? So you know, we’re up there,” she told the crowd in a video posted by X user @JackTomo7139.

“And we’re having some drinks. We were thinking like, ‘How loud could this place get?”

“So, I was like ‘but I don’t have a guitar’, and then Chase Rice was like ‘you can use mine’, so we would like to dedicate this to our favourite players who are going to play,” she added.

She enlisted Brown to play tambourine during the performance and praised his contribution, telling the crowd, “Honestly, have you ever seen a tambourine played like this? This is fantastic work by Mr. Kane Brown.”

She also revealed the performance had been decided at the last minute.

“Will you please give it up for this amazing band who just figured out that we were going to play that three minutes ago?” Swift said.

A source told People that Swift and Kelce spent time together with guests during the event and that “Taylor was having the best time watching all the country music artists and showing her support for them.”