JAKARTA, June 25 — Indonesia plans to build its first nuclear power plant by 2034 as part of efforts to secure its energy future and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Tuesday.

The project is part of the country’s long-term energy strategy and will be overseen by the Directorate General of New and Renewable Energy under the ministry, according to a report published in the Jakarta Globe.

“Several countries have expressed interest in partnering with Indonesia to develop nuclear energy,” Bahlil said during the 2025 Jakarta Geopolitical Forum.

“We’ve prepared the roadmap, and by 2034 at the latest, Indonesia must have its first nuclear power plant.”

The plant, expected to generate up to 500 megawatts, will be split between two locations in Sumatra and Kalimantan, with each region receiving 250MW of capacity.

Russia and Canada have formally indicated interest in joining the project, Bahlil added.

“As long as there is a cooperative relationship with Indonesia and the partnership is mutually beneficial, we are open to collaboration with any country,” he said.

The initiative forms part of Indonesia’s Electricity Supply Work Plan (RUPTL) 2025–2034, which aims to add 69.5 gigawatts of new power generation capacity over the next decade, primarily from renewable and low-emission sources.

Nuclear power is expected to support Indonesia’s shift away from fossil fuels and help meet growing energy demands driven by rapid industrialisation.

The government sees nuclear energy as a crucial component in achieving its net-zero emissions target by 2060.

The move also aligns with broader goals to ensure energy independence and reduce greenhouse gas emissions amid global climate commitments.