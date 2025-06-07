KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) is set to trade between 1,500 and 1,530 points next week, pending fresh market catalysts, said an analyst.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said market attention is anticipated to revolve around several important economic indicators, such as China’s May consumer price index (CPI), producer price index (PPI), and its unemployment figures. Investors will also monitor the US CPI and PPI for May, and industrial output from the Eurozone for April.

“Domestically, the lack of market-moving news has kept the benchmark index in consolidation, and this is expected to carry over into the coming week,” he added.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research, Mohd Sedek Jantan, said investors would also be monitoring South Korea’s unemployment rate, Japan’s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revision, and India’s CPI — all of which could influence sentiment across the region.

While it remains difficult to adopt a fully constructive view at this juncture, he reckons downside risks to the FBM KLCI may be partially cushioned by undemanding valuations and continued ringgit strength.

“That said, while Malaysian stocks may currently be undervalued, offering attractive entry points, a strengthening ringgit against the US dollar could increase the cost of entry for foreign investors, potentially raising the risk premium due to reduced competitiveness of export-oriented sectors,” he added.

For the shortened week just ended, Bursa Malaysia was mostly lower on profit-taking, mainly due to cautious sentiment on the US-China trade talks and a lack of positive economic figures from the two countries.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries were closed on Monday, June 2, 2025, in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the barometer index fell 27.03 points to 1,508.35 from 1,508.35 a week earlier.

The FBM Emas Index gained 55.54 points to 11,355.34, the FBMT 100 Index added 62.69 points to 11,123.69, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 72.96 points to 11,329.22. The FBM 70 Index picked up 95.06 points to 16,296.57, but the FBM ACE Index fell 31.71 points to 4,519.32.

Across sectors, the Financial Services Index narrowed 132.23 points to 17,708.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.85 points easier at 150.80, and the Energy Index gained 10.41 points to 718.45.

The Plantation Index grew 45.00 points to 7,252.85, but the Healthcare Index weakened 22.81 points to 1,794.14.

Turnover fell to 9.80 billion units worth RM8.18 billion from 14.80 billion units valued at RM12.78 billion in the preceding week.

The Main Market volume shrank to 4.50 billion units valued at RM7.21 billion against 7.21 billion units worth RM11.50 billion.

Warrant turnover declined to 4.07 billion units worth RM533.43 million versus 5.90 billion units worth RM721.75 million a week ago.

The ACE Market volume weakened to 1.22 billion units valued at RM432.22 million compared with 1.66 billion units worth RM543.90 million. — Bernama