OSAKA, May 31 — Malaysia has successfully secured more than RM8 billion in potential investments and signed 20 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) through its participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and chairperson of Malaysia’s National Organising Committee for Expo 2025, said this achievement, involving 101 companies, represents 61.54 per cent of the overall RM13 billion target that was previously set.

“I am confident that with our coming initiatives over the next four months, we will not only surpass our target but also unlock new opportunities for Malaysians. The success of our participation will pave the way for job creation while further strengthening bilateral ties with Japan and other global partners.

“So together, we reaffirm Malaysia’s role as a trusted global partner in shaping a future built on innovation and collaboration,” he said at the press conference after officiating the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, today.

Also present at the official opening ceremony were Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong, Ambassador of Malaysia to Japan Datuk Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany and Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In addition to the digital economy, Fadillah highlighted the green economy, Japanese technologies, and global participation in Expo 2025 as key opportunities for Malaysia to explore.

He noted that these opportunities position Sarawak not only as a hub for energy, particularly green energy, leveraging its hydropower resources, but also as a central player in Malaysia’s Hydrogen Economy Roadmap and Energy Transition Roadmap.

Regarding the signing of the 20 MoUs, Fadillah said the Malaysian Pavilion has facilitated several high-impact MoUs and strategic partnerships that reflect the country’s forward-looking approach to regional collaboration, sustainable development and technological advancement.

“This agreement has covered a wide range of sectors, including renewable energy, digital, property services, biotechnology, caregiving innovation and infrastructure development.

“The key focus areas have included efforts to support decarbonisation, advance green hydrogen solutions, strengthen dementia care capabilities and promote smart facility systems and sustainable materials,” he explained.

Collectively, the partnerships underscored the Malaysia Pavilion’s role as a hub for generating tangible economic outcomes, also encouraging cross-border knowledge sharing and reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in clean technology, inclusive innovation and future-ready industries, said Fadillah.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Fadillah also shared that the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 has surpassed the remarkable milestone of 1 million guests this week.

Fadillah said Malaysia and Japan’s longstanding relations and strong ties extend beyond economic relations, encompassing a shared commitment to regional stability and cultural understanding.

He said the camaraderie between both countries has been carefully nurtured and strengthened over many decades, evolving into a truly comprehensive and robust partnership.

“From early collaborations in industrial development to contemporary partnerships in technology and education, the connections between our people and our nations are profound.

“Thus, major international events such as this provide an invaluable opportunity to deepen longstanding ties. By being here, we are not only showcasing Malaysia’s capabilities and ambitions but also engaging directly with the people of Japan and the wider international community,” he said.

Fadillah added that the global stage fosters mutual understanding, encourages meaningful dialogue and opens new pathways for collaboration across shared areas of interest.

In line with the launch, the Malaysia Pavilion also unveiled its official mascot, “Lina”, a Malaysian girl who embarked on a journey of discovery and balance, guided by her older self through a future-inspired realm. Her evolving batik “selempang”, which transformed into songket, symbolised transformation, identity and hope.

“Lina” is a reflection of the next generation of Malaysians who are thoughtful, empowered and rooted in heritage while embracing global sustainability ideals.

Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka is led by the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), supported by a whole-of-government effort involving 21 ministries and approximately 70 agencies.

It centred on seven strategic sectors, namely, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, smart living, green manufacturing, industrial reform, environmental management and the halal industry.

The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka spanned 2,654.52 square meters across three floors, reflecting the nation’s diverse culture and dynamic economy.

With the theme “Weaving a Future in Harmony”, the Pavilion highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive and forward-looking future.

The Pavilion also served as a hub for international collaboration and dialogue, as well as pocket talks, product launches, MoU signings and business matching sessions.

It would also host forums, summits, and networking events that would position Malaysia as a dynamic global partner. — Bernama