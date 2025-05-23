KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Friday despite a muted Wall Street performance overnight.

At 9.05 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 6.42 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 1,533.44 from Thursday’s close of 1,527.02.

The benchmark index had opened 4.91 points higher at 1,531.93.

There were 166 gainers in the broader market versus 93 decliners, while 227 counters were unchanged, 1,933 untraded, and 41 suspended.

Turnover stood at 148.61 million shares valued at RM113.48 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank expects the FBM KLCI to remain in consolidation mode as investors stay cautious during the peak earnings season, compounded by renewed foreign net outflows.

In a research note today, the investment bank noted that market sentiment will likely stay soft amid rising fears that a tariff-driven global slowdown could dampen Malaysia’s economic momentum and corporate earnings outlook.

Among heavyweights, Maybank advanced 5.0 sen to RM9.87, Public Bank increased 3.0 sen to RM4.33, TNB improved by 8.0 sen to RM14.08, CIMB gained 4.0 sen to RM6.89, IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM6.88 and RM19.78, respectively.

In active trade, Main Market debutant Eco-Shop Marketing rose 8.0 sen to RM1.21, Innature, Avangaad, and MYEG added half-a-sen each to 22.5 sen, 28.0 sen and 90 sen, respectively. Barakah Offshore fell 2.0 sen to 1.0 sen, while Permaju Industries and Key Asic eased half-a-sen to 3.0 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index appreciated 49.42 points to 11,469.08, the FBMT 100 Index went up 45.60 points to 11,221.35, and the FBM ACE Index was 4.43 points higher at 4,616.98.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index firmed 55.79 points to 11,438.81, and the FBM 70 Index accumulated 60.96 points to 16,342.83.

Across the sectors, the Financial Services Index strengthened 79.23 points to 18,012.48, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.76 of-a-point to 154.51, the Energy Index added 2.41 points to 709.11, while the Plantation Index garnered 2.92 points to 7,308.732. — Bernama