KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — MRCB Land Sdn Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Lembaran Prospek Sdn Bhd, has signed a letter of acceptance from the Selangor state government, via Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI), to undertake the construction and completion of the Kompleks Sukan Shah Alam (KSSA), valued at RM2.94 billion.

MRCB Land is a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB).

The handover of the letter of acceptance was witnessed by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, and Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In a statement, MRCB said the construction project includes demolition works, which are currently nearing completion, and will span a 48-month period, with completion targeted for 2029.

“The KSSA development represents a bold transformation of Shah Alam into a vibrant, multi-functional urban precinct that reflects the shared vision of Selangor’s leadership and MRCB’s expertise in integrated urban developments,” it said.

MRCB chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif said the group is committed to developing the KSSA project and is delighted to deliver this visionary project.

“We are humbled to be entrusted with delivering this visionary project for the state of Selangor. With our proven track record in urban regeneration and sustainable infrastructure, we are committed to building more than a stadium; we are creating a living, breathing destination for the people of Selangor,” he said.

MRCB, renowned for its award-winning Bukit Jalil Stadium Refurbishment Project, KL Sports City, is partnering local firm Hijjas Kasturi Architects and global stadium expert Populous, to deliver a world-class design that retains and reinterprets key elements of the original Shah Alam Stadium.

According to MRCB, the KSSA project is designed to be more than a sports complex — it will serve as a new economic, social, and environmental landmark in Selangor.

Centred around a 45,000-capacity stadium with a retractable pitch, the project will integrate community, commerce, and infrastructure across a 310,000 square metre green flora sanctuary.

“The new KSSA will promote active living, youth and community empowerment, and sustainability. The stadium, previously utilised less than 30 times a year for mainly football matches, will be redefined as a dynamic, year-round destination,” it noted.

With expanded facilities for indoor sports, e-sports, exhibitions, and lifestyle events, as well as dedicated zones for arts and culture, sports retail, food and beverage outlets, a sports museum, and public amenities, the KSSA is expected to revitalise Shah Alam as an inclusive hub for daily community engagement and economic growth. — Bernama