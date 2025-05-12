SINGAPORE, May 12 — Chinese stocks rallied and the yuan strengthened on Monday, after weekend talks in Geneva between Chinese and US officials showed encouraging signs of a de-escalation in a high-stakes trade war.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer held long talks on the weekend with senior Chinese officials led by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland. Both sides struck a positive note, with markets awaiting specific details of any early agreement later in the day.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index extended gains to 1.1 per cent in the morning trading session, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 1.5 per cent.

The yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent against the dollar, while its offshore counterpart was up about 0.3 per cent in Asian trade.

“The weekend talks are better than expected. Both sides are under strong incentives, and pressure, to push forward trade talks,” said Charles Wang, Chairman of Shenzhen Dragon Pacific Capital Management Co in Shenzhen.

“But the game will be a long process. Both sides need to determine on areas of concession and persistence.”

Ahead of the talks, President Donald Trump had signalled punitive US tariffs of 145 per cent on China would likely come down and even floated an alternate tariff figure of 80 per cent that he said “seems right”.

China is at the epicentre of US President Donald Trump’s global trade war that has roiled financial markets, upended supply chains and fuelled risks of a sharp worldwide economic downturn.

Tensions between the two sides have ratcheted higher steadily since Trump’s inauguration in January, intensifying after his April 2 “Liberation Day” announcement of sweeping tariffs, with US levies on China climbing to 145 per cent and Beijing retaliating with equally hefty tariffs on US goods.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped sharply the week following those tariff announcements but has since recovered. It is now nearly back around the April 2 level.

The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng .HSI is down 0.3 per cent since April 2. The yuan = has benefited from the capital flight from US markets and dollar assets, and is up 0.4 per cent since early April.

Leading gains on Monday, the CSI Defense Index surged 5.5 per cent and the info tech sub-sector index jumped 1.2 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.8 per cent and Hang Seng Automobile Index gained 2.1 per cent. — Reuters