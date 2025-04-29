KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed two new members to the Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) for a two-year term, effective May 1, 2025.

The central bank said in a statement today that the two new members are director of the Centre of Excellence in Islamic Social Finance at INCEIF University Prof Dr Amir Shaharuddin and a member of Majlis Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan (MAIWP) Prof Dr Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman.

BNM said these appointments are in accordance with section 53(1) of the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009.

“With the new appointment, the SAC will comprise nine members with expertise and experience in shariah, Islamic finance, accounting and law,” the statement said.

SAC is the highest authority for ascertaining Islamic law for purposes and issues related to Islamic financial businesses, activities or transactions in Malaysia.

The SAC’s rulings serve as a reference for Islamic financial institutions in ensuring their business operations comply with shariah principles. — Bernama