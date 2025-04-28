BRISBANE, April 28 — Lynas Rare Earths, the world's largest non-China rare earths supplier, said it is facing unforeseen challenges with its strategic refinery project in Texas.

Bloomberg reported that company is in talks with the US government after identifying unexpected wastewater mitigation expenses pushing up the project budget.

China recently added seven rare earths, vital for defence and technology, to its export control list amid trade disputes.

“We are also reviewing the potential cost implications for the US project as a consequence of recent announcements on global tariffs,” Lynas said.

The company is expanding its heavy rare earth capabilities in the US and Malaysia, partly processing metals restricted by China at its Malaysian site later this year.

This Texas plant is intended to process Australian ore, strengthening Western supply chains for elements used in EVs, wind turbines, and munitions.