WASHINGTON, April 26 — US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda to take concrete steps towards ending loans to China, the Treasury said on yesterday.

During a bilateral meeting, Bessent also emphasised the need for an “all-of-the-above energy strategy” and exchanged views with Kanda on financing civilian nuclear energy.

“Secretary Bessent urged President Kanda to take concrete steps towards putting China on a clear path to graduation from ADB borrowing and emphasized the value of the Bank’s work on procurement practices based on best value,” the Treasury said in a statement. — Reuters