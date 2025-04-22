SEOUL, April 22 — Beijing recently asked South Korean companies not to export products containing China’s rare earth minerals to US defence firms, the Korea Economic Daily reported today, citing government and company sources.

The report said China’s commerce ministry delivered the message in letters to Korean companies which make power transformers, batteries, displays, electric vehicles, aerospace and medical equipment, all of which use the key materials.

The letters said Korean companies could face sanctions if they violate the export restrictions, the report said.

South Korea’s Industry Ministry was not immediately available for comments outside business hours.

Early this month, China placed export restrictions on rare earth elements as part of its sweeping response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, squeezing supply to the West of minerals used to make weapons, electronics and a range of consumer goods. — Reuters