BEIJING, April 17 — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said today that China was a very important market for Nvidia after the U.S. imposed a ban on sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to the country.

“We hope to continue to cooperate with China,” Huang said in a meeting with Ren Hongbin, head of the

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, according to China state broadcaster CCTV.

Huang arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the invitation of the trade organisation.

His visit comes at a time when the United States has put new restrictions on China-bound shipments of

Nvidia’s H20 datacentre GPUs, the only compliant AI chip the company can sell legally to China.

The US ban has created uncertainty for Chinese internet companies, which were still anticipating H20 deliveries by the end of the year.

Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on Huang’s agenda in China.