KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade sector recorded total sales of RM148.3 billion in February 2025, marking a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 5.1 per cent, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase in sales for February was mainly driven by the retail trade and wholesale trade sub-sectors.

“Retail trade recorded total sales of RM65.2 billion, an increase of RM3.6 billion with a y-o-y growth of 5.9 per cent. Wholesale trade registered total sales of RM65.5 billion, an increase of RM3.3 billion, with a y-o-y growth of 5.3 per cent.

“During the same period, the motor vehicles sub-sector recorded sales amounting to RM17.6 billion, an increase of RM300.0 million or 1.5 per cent y-o-y,” he said in a statement today.

He said the growth in the retail trade sub-sector was primarily driven by robust performance across various categories, such as non-specialised stores, which increased by 5.9 per cent to RM25.0 billion, while retail sales in specialised stores saw a growth of 5.5 per cent, reaching RM13.8 billion in February 2025.

Mohd Uzir added that the retail sales of household goods rose by 4.6 per cent to RM7.4 billion, with the growth largely attributed to increased demand for building materials and hardware products.

“The surge in retail activities can be largely explained by pre-Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri purchases of essential items.

“Moreover, the retail sales of cultural and recreational goods increased by 8.6 per cent, reaching RM2.9 billion, contributed by heightened spending on school supplies ahead of the new academic session, which began in mid-February,” he said.

Mohd Uzir also said that in February 2025, the wholesale trade sub-sector growth in the wholesale trade sub-sector continued to display strong resilience, underpinned by sustained domestic demand for essential goods and household-related products.

He noted that the growth in the segment was particularly driven by other specialised wholesale trade, which increased by 3.7 per cent to RM24.6 billion, mainly attributed to higher demand for hardware materials.

“Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco also increased in this month with 6.3 per cent y-o-y to RM13.3 billion. This growth was largely supported by stronger consumer spending on food-related products in preparation for Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief statistician said wholesale household goods expanded by 5.1 per cent to RM13.7 billion, driven by increased demand for clothing, jewellery, and pharmacy-related items, further reflecting positive consumer sentiment ahead of festive celebrations.

Meanwhile, the motor vehicles sub-sector recorded an increase in sales compared to February last year, supported by sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories, which rose by 2.7 per cent to RM5.0 billion followed by sales, maintenance and repair of motorcycles, which grew by 8.2 per cent to RM1.2 billion.

He said that online retail sales in February showed an increase, with the index rising by 8.5 per cent y-o-y, driven by various festive promotions and back-to-school preparations, while wholesale and retail trade recorded a y-o-y increase of 3.9 per cent.

“This growth was mainly driven by the wholesale trade sub-sector, which rose by 4.9 per cent, followed by retail trade with a 4.3 per cent increase. In contrast, the motor vehicles sub-sector recorded a decline of 0.8 per cent. — Bernama