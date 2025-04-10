KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia’s palm oil exports rose 0.91 per cent in March 2025 to 1.00 million tonnes from 996,460 tonnes in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

In its March 2025 industry performance report, MPOB said crude palm oil (CPO) production climbed 16.76 per cent, or 199,164 tonnes, to 1.38 million tonnes from 1.18 million tonnes in the previous month.

Palm kernel output increased 18.23 per cent to 336,918 tonnes in March from 284,959 tonnes in February.

Crude palm kernel oil production rose 15.20 per cent to 149,923 tonnes from 130,146 tonnes, while palm kernel cake output advanced 20.74 per cent to 172,655 tonnes from 142,997 tonnes.

CPO stocks fell 5.68 per cent to 779,233 tonnes in March, compared with 826,145 tonnes a month earlier.

Processed palm oil stockpiles grew 14.63 per cent to 783,353 tonnes from 683,380 tonnes in February, while total palm oil inventories increased 3.52 per cent to 1.56 million tonnes from 1.50 million tonnes.

MPOB said palm kernel oil exports slipped 3.11 per cent to 56,333 tonnes in March from 58,144 tonnes in February.

Palm kernel cake exports tumbled 36.90 per cent to 122,977 tonnes from 194,894 tonnes, while biodiesel exports dropped 64.46 per cent to 14,947 tonnes from 42,052 tonnes.

Oleochemical exports, however, rose 5.74 per cent to 209,610 tonnes from 198,238 tonnes a month earlier.

No CPO imports were recorded in March, while palm kernel oil imports edged down 0.17 per cent to 12,678 tonnes from 12,699 tonnes in February. — Bernama