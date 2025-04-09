KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Bursa Malaysia slipped further at mid-morning today amid weak sentiment and lingering worries over global trade war uncertainties.

At 11.06 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 24.22 points to 1,419.34 from Tuesday’s close of 1,443.56. The benchmark index opened 6.55 points lower at 1,437.01.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners thumping gainers 678 to 157, while 223 counters were unchanged, 1,292 untraded, and 10 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.39 billion shares valued at RM942.07 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell 14 sen to RM9.74, Public Bank lost five sen to RM4.17, TNB dropped 34 sen to RM12.88, CIMB shed 23 sen to RM6.45 while IHH Healthcare rose two sen to RM6.75.

Among the actives, ACE market newcomer SumiSaujana lost six sen to 18 sen, Supermax added 4.5 sen to 82 sen, MYEG fell 2.5 sen to 74.5 sen, NEXG eased half-a-sen to 21.5 sen and Top Glove picked up 1.5 sen to 83.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 190.88 points to 10,459.87, the FBMT 100 Index fell 184.65 points to 10,267.36, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 175.42 points to 10,178.49.

The FBM 70 Index weakened 304.03 points to 14,480.53, and the FBM ACE Index lost 142.39 points to 4,171.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 334.01 points to 17,261.28, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 3.52 points to 133.53, the Energy Index declined 21.93 points to 622.51, and the Plantation Index eased 54.84 points to 6,918.92. — Bernama