GEORGE TOWN, April 3 — Apart from its renowned street food and scenic beaches, Penang holds a unique distinction as Malaysia’s only tuna landing hub, where prized catches from the Indian Ocean arrive before being exported to international markets.

These tuna, caught in the vast Indian Ocean, are carefully chilled and shipped to various countries, particularly Japan, where they are used for premium sashimi — one of the world’s most sought-after delicacies.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security, and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol, highlighted that Penang has been the main entry point for tuna in Malaysia since the early 1990s.

“Many foreign vessels, including those from Taiwan, choose Penang as their landing site before processing and exporting the tuna back to Taiwan or Japan,” he said.

He said tuna landings bring significant economic benefits, supporting local industry players while boosting Malaysia’s seafood trade.

With the increase in tuna landing activities, Fahmi believes Penang has the potential to develop a strong downstream industry, creating more jobs and attracting investments.

“If we expand the tuna industry, it can create job opportunities not only in fisheries but also in related sectors such as fish processing, transportation, and trade,” he told Bernama.

At present, Penang does not have a dedicated tuna processing industry. However, Fahmi is optimistic that with an increase in landings, the state could emerge as a key hub for tuna processing, supplying premium seafood products to both local and international markets.

“This could encourage greater investment in fish processing and enhance Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global seafood trade,” he added.

Besides fisheries, he pointed out that the tuna industry could also boost tourism, particularly in areas where tuna landings and trade activities take place.

“If well-developed, jetties and processing facilities could attract more visitors, as tuna landing operations are often a unique spectacle that draws public interest,” he said.

Tuna remains a high-value commodity in international markets, and Penang’s role as a major landing hub is crucial to the industry’s expansion.

Fahmi explained that tuna landings in the state now take place at Dermaga Dalam, Butterworth, which has played a key role in sustaining the local economy.

Previously, the government established the Batu Maung Fisheries Complex under the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM). However, in 2015, the facility faced sedimentation issues, making it unsuitable for tuna landings.

As a result, the commercial port at Dermaga Dalam, Butterworth, was designated as the new tuna landing site — a role it continues to serve today.

“In 2023, a total of 16 vessels landed 3.13 million kilogrammes of tuna, valued at RM3.191 million.

“We are still awaiting the full figures for last year, but I hope to see even higher tuna landings this year, further strengthening Penang’s position as Malaysia’s premier tuna hub,” he said. — Bernama