WASHINGTON, March 30 — US President Donald Trump said he “couldn’t care less” if automakers raise prices in response to his planned 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles.

Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, he dismissed concerns that higher prices would hurt consumers, insisting that the tariffs would boost American car sales.

“I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are going to buy American-made cars,” Trump said, repeating “I couldn’t care less” multiple times.

The remarks also appear to be the first indication that Trump understood the effects of his tariffs that he insists were a tax on other countries.

The tariffs, set to take effect next week, will impact a US$240 billion (RM1.1 trillion) trade route, with imports accounting for half of the 16 million vehicles sold in the US last year.

By May 3, the tariffs will extend to key components such as engines, transmissions, and electrical systems, though some parts covered by the USMCA agreement will be exempt.

JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts predict that car prices will rise by an average of 11 per cent, adding thousands of dollars to vehicle costs for American buyers.

Trump also said he does not intend to fire anyone over a security leak concerning planned US military strikes in Yemen, which was exposed on the Signal chat app.

He further reiterated his interest in annexing Greenland, saying there is a “good possibility” it could happen without military force, though he refused to rule out any options.