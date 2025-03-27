KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Bursa Malaysia extended its winning streak for a third consecutive day today, buoyed by renewed investor confidence and strategic repositioning, said UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan.

Notably, Malaysia emerged as the best-performing market in Asia today, underscoring its increasing resilience and growing appeal among investors, he said.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.16 per cent, or 17.68 points, to end at its intraday high of 1,535.73 from Wednesday’s close of 1,518.05.

The benchmark index opened 4.97 points lower at 1,513.08 and thereafter dipped to its intraday low of 1,512.81 before moving in an upward trajectory for the rest of the day.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 533 to 380, while 456 counters were unchanged, 1,100 untraded, and 160 suspended.

Turnover slid to 2.52 billion units valued at RM2.41 billion from 3.11 billion units worth RM2.46 billion on Wednesday.

According to Mohd Sedek, the FBM KLCI maintained its upward momentum throughout the day, breaking the trend observed in recent days.

“This steadfastness persisted despite lingering market concerns over the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s proposed auto tariffs — a policy that could disrupt global supply chains,” he told Bernama.

He said today’s momentum held firm through to the closing bell — an indication of renewed investor confidence or strategic repositioning.

“After two sessions of testing the 1,520-resistance level, the index decisively breached both the 1,520 and 1,527 levels — the latter marking the previous high on March 17, 2025 — signalling a tangible uplift in investor sentiment.

“Sustained liquidity, despite cautious sentiment and continued foreign outflows, reflects a market that remains fundamentally active, while domestic investors are stepping in to offset external pressures — a trend worth monitoring,” he added.

He also noted that reinforcing this resilience, Bank Negara Malaysia released its Second Half 2024 Financial Stability Review earlier this week, affirming the banking sector’s robustness amid ongoing financial market volatility.

“The central bank’s assessment bolsters confidence in Malaysia’s financial system, suggesting that the sector remains well-capitalised and capable of withstanding external shocks,” he added.

For heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional jumped 24.0 sen to RM13.56, Maybank climbed 18.0 sen to RM10.36, IHH Healthcare advanced 10.0 sen to RM6.91, CIMB Group rose 9.0 sen to RM7.13, and Public Bank inched up 2.0 sen to RM4.49.

As for the actives, Gamuda surged 31.0 sen to RM4.32, Pos Malaysia added 6.0 sen to 25.5 sen, while MY EG Services eased half-a-sen to 92 sen, Axiata Group declined 3.0 sen to RM1.84, and Pertama Digital dropped 2.5 sen to 11 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index surged 118.87 points to 11,496.19, the FBMT 100 Index jumped 123.11 points to 11,257.55, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 124.31 points to 11,248.15, the FBM 70 Index garnered 154.36 points to 16,472.83, and the FBM ACE Index climbed 25.56 points to 4,757.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index leapt 189.77 points to 18,671.75, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.92 points to 154.98, the Energy Index advanced 6.69 points to 759.43, while the Plantation Index declined 12.90 points to 7,441.31.

The Main Market volume eased to 1.20 billion units worth RM2.14 billion from 1.22 billion units valued at RM2.07 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover fell to 1.03 billion units valued at RM168.18 million against 1.51 billion units worth RM261.42 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 285.39 million units worth RM101.15 million from 370.39 million units valued at RM123.36 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 172.44 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (147.20 million), construction (127.32 million), technology (140.67 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (141.60 million), property (104.22 million), plantation (17.68 million), REITs (8.25 million), closed/fund (53,100), energy (72.92 million), healthcare (85.39 million), telecommunications and media (53.43 million), transportation and logistics (47.28 million), utilities (86.11 million), and business trusts (21,900). — Bernama