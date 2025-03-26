KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Qraft Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven invest-tech company, has teamed up with RHB Asset Management Sdn Bhd (RHBAM) to launch the RHB Dynamic Artificial Intelligence Allocator Fund.

According to a statement, this fund marks a major milestone as Malaysia’s first AI-driven multi-asset fund by a bank-backed asset management company.

Qraft Technologies Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marcus Kim expressed excitement about the collaboration, calling it a breakthrough in AI-enhanced multi-asset investing, which provides investors with a sophisticated and risk-managed approach to their portfolios.

Meanwhile, RHBAM Managing Director and CEO, Ng Chze How emphasised the firm’s commitment to investment innovation, stating that the partnership with Qraft Technologies delivers a dynamic, AI-driven approach for Malaysian investors, reinforcing their position as leaders in next-generation investment solutions.

The new fund also represents Qraft’s first actively managed investment strategy, leveraging its proprietary AI models to navigate the volatility of various asset classes, including Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) with exposure to digital assets.

By forecasting market volatility and dynamically adjusting the portfolio’s exposure, Qraft’s AI-driven approach rebalances the fund’s asset allocation monthly, ranging from 0 per cent to 100 per cent.

With over 80 datasets — spanning macroeconomic indicators, technical signals, and price movements — this strategy aims to mitigate risks while capitalising on market opportunities.

As digital assets gain global institutional adoption, this partnership sets a new benchmark for AI-enhanced investment solutions in Malaysia. The fund is designed to offer investors an intelligent, diversified investment strategy that adapts to the evolving market. — Bernama