KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-afternoon, lifted by persistent buying in heavyweights, led by CelcomDigi, CIMB Group and Maybank, alongside broad-based gains across other indices.

The three companies contributed a combined 4.48 points to the composite index.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 10.34 points to 1,514.16 from Monday’s close of 1,503.82. The benchmark index opened 6.25 points higher at 1,510.07.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 433 to 381, while 438 counters were unchanged, 1,184 untraded, and 16 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.33 billion shares worth RM1.45 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced 6.0 sen to RM10.22, CIMB Group climbed 8.0 sen to RM7, and Tenaga Nasional gained 4.0 sen to RM13.60.

Public Bank was down by 1.0 sen to RM4.47, and IHH Healthcare slipped 4.0 sen to RM6.91.

As for the actives, ACE Market debutant Wawasan Dengkil declined 2.0 sen to 23 sen, and Saudigold Group eased half-a-sen to 1.0 sen, while EA Holdings, Borneo Oil, and Kinergy Advancement were all flat at half-a-sen, 1.0 sen, and 33.0 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index jumped 87.46 points to 11,350.55, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 85.99 points to 11,108.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 95.92 points to 11,079.69, and the FBM 70 Index gained 166.30 points to 16,291.00.

Meanwhile, the FBM ACE Index decreased by 7.81 points to 4,734.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 87.68 points to 18,441.73, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.83 of-a-point to 152.88, the Energy Index added 6.36 points to 753.46, and the Plantation Index advanced 6.36 points to 7,453.27. — Bernama